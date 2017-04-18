Princeton U. renames buildings to honor black Nobel laureates
Toni Morrison, Nobel laureate and Princeton University faculty member and Sir Arthur Lewis, Nobel Laureate and former Princeton University Faculty member . PRINCETON - Princeton University, which has spent much of the past year reflecting on its racial history, announced Tuesday that it plans to rename two campus buildings in honor of black Nobel laureates and faculty members.
