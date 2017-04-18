Princeton U. expansion plan includes ...

Princeton U. expansion plan includes lake bridge to neighboring town

Read more: The Jersey Journal

PRINCETON -- Princeton University unveiled plans for a major campus expansion and new residential college that could include a footbridge across Lake Carnegie to potential new facilities in West Windsor. Princeton University has identified a potential site for a new undergraduate residential college south of Poe Field and east of Elm Drive.

