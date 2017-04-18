Princeton to name 2 campus spaces for black Nobel laureates
Princeton University is joining other U.S. colleges in re-examining its complicated racial legacy and will name two campus spaces for black ex-faculty members, including Nobel laureate Toni Morrison. Morrison's name will now grace West College, one of the oldest buildings on the Ivy League campus.
