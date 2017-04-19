Princeton Symphony Presents Broken Ink, Dubussy's la Mer and More

On Sunday, May 7 at 4 pm , Princeton Symphony Orchestra Music Director Rossen Milanov returns to the podium to conduct the US premiere of Zhou Tian 's Broken Ink and Claude Debussy 's La Mer , followed by Paul Hindemith 's Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber at the Metamorphosis concert at Richardson Auditorium. The US premiere of Broken Ink is supported by the Hangzhou Federation of Literary and Art Circles , co-commissioners of the work with the Hangzhou city government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.