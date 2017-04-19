Princeton Symphony Presents Broken Ink, Dubussy's la Mer and More
On Sunday, May 7 at 4 pm , Princeton Symphony Orchestra Music Director Rossen Milanov returns to the podium to conduct the US premiere of Zhou Tian 's Broken Ink and Claude Debussy 's La Mer , followed by Paul Hindemith 's Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber at the Metamorphosis concert at Richardson Auditorium. The US premiere of Broken Ink is supported by the Hangzhou Federation of Literary and Art Circles , co-commissioners of the work with the Hangzhou city government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC