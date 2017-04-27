Princeton Hangs Signs In School Gym Warning 'Strength Is NOT Masculine'
Princeton University students recently hung posters warning about "hypermasculinity" in the school's gym, advising "strength is NOT masculine" and "there's no gender in physical exercise." Three students hung the posters, which included pictures of students accompanied by quotes, inside the school's Stephens Fitness Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|13 hr
|Suzanna
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC