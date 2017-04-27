Princeton Hangs Signs In School Gym W...

Princeton Hangs Signs In School Gym Warning 'Strength Is NOT Masculine'

21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Princeton University students recently hung posters warning about "hypermasculinity" in the school's gym, advising "strength is NOT masculine" and "there's no gender in physical exercise." Three students hung the posters, which included pictures of students accompanied by quotes, inside the school's Stephens Fitness Center.

