Princeton Arts: The boss is in town

On the west side of town on Stockton Street, the Morven Museum & Garden continues the exhibition "Bruce Springsteen: A Photographic Journey," on view through May 21. Created by the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and featuring 42 works by six professional concert photographers , the show in the historic former home of a signer of the Declaration of ... (more)
