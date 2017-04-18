Odds & Ends: Bette Midler & Ben Platt Set for Easter Bonnet...

Odds & Ends: Bette Midler & Ben Platt...

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today. Bette Midler, Ben Platt & More Set for Easter Bonnet Competition Broadway's best will take part in Broadway Cares//Equity Fights AIDS' 31st annual Easter Bonnet Competition on April 24 at 4:30pm and April 25 at 2:00pm at the Minskoff Theatre.

