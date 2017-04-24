NRG director wins strong shareholder support despite NYC opposition
A director at NRG Energy Inc was elected to its board with a strong margin of votes cast, a securities filing showed on Friday, overcoming concerns about his comments on climate change and the intentions of the activist investors who backed him at the New Jersey power company. The result from NRG's annual meeting, which was held Thursday morning at a hotel in Princeton, New Jersey but not disclosed at the time, showed a lack of support among investors for a campaign led by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer against the director, Barry Smitherman.
