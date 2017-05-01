Newark, Princeton buildings win architecture prize
NEWARK -- An airy training center commissioned by the Newark Housing Authority and a building for the study of buildings at Princeton University are among the 79 U.S. winners of this year's American Architecture Awards. Sponsored by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design , the AAAs are among the most prestigious awards in the field of architecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|Apr 27
|Suzanna
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC