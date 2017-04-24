Mercer County presents emergency shel...

Mercer County presents emergency shelter trailers to towns

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

The county bought a total of five trailers, stocked with 180 cots and blankets, with $89,000 from a 2015 homeland security grant. Towns can use them during large-scale emergencies to assist in temporally housing victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom 13 hr Suzanna 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC