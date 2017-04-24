Man peeked at woman using bathroom at Princeton bar, cops say
PRINCETON -- A woman using the bathroom at Triumph Brewery Sunday night saw a man peeking through an opening in the stall door, Princeton police said. The woman pointed the man out to the bar's management, who asked him to leave the Nassau Street brew pub.
