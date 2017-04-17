Making Meals Of Out Muffins: Westchester Mother/Son Bake Up A Business

New Rochelle residents Zachary Schleien and his mom Debbie, have always enjoyed baking together. When Zach, a certified health coach, started the Paleo diet four and a half years ago, they figured, why not try to create a protein-rich Paleo and gluten-free meal replacement? The idea involved lots of trial and error but eventually hit its mark.

