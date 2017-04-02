Looking To Buy A Slightly Used Music College? Well, It's Your Lucky Day

Rider University announced that it has hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to find a buyer for Westminster Choir College , a music school in Princeton, New Jersey - a few blocks down the street from Princeton University. Officials with Rider, a private university located about 8 miles down the road in Lawrenceville, say they would prefer to find a buyer who will keep the 90-year-old music school at its present location in Princeton.

