Lewis Nash and Steve Wilson at JazzNights

Lewis Nash and Steve Wilson Hockaday/Jones Barn JazzNights Hopewell, NJ April 9, 2017 Two tacit, entwined propositions animated a performance by at JazzNights, a long running concert series in the Princeton, NJ area curated by Mary Wisnovsky and Maitland Jones. The first is that it's possible for the compositions of , and Denzil Best to coexist in a cohesive, artistically satisfying fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.