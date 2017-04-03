ISPOR Announces 2017 Scientific Achievement and Leadership Awards
Newswise - Princeton, NJ -April 4, 2017-The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research announced the recipients of its 2017 Scientific Achievement and Leadership Awards today. ISPOR is the leading global scientific and educational organization for health economics and outcomes research and its use in decision making to improve health.
