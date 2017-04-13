Innovation and dedication

Innovation and dedication

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: China Daily

The Beijing Ririxin School : Wang Xiaofeng, his wife Zhang Dongqing and a group of parents established the school in 2006. The campus is located in an orchard in Changping district to ensure the children grow up in an environment that's close to nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
News To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 YouDidntBuildThat 10
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC