Halo of a legal battle churning for Central NJ dairy
Halo Farm , which has served Mercer County since 1975 and currently operates stores in this township as well as Princeton and Hamilton, is suing the California-based company that owns the Halo Top ice cream brand, claiming the "confusingly similar" name is hurting Halo Farm's reputation. The New Jersey dairy is calling for a cease-and-desist of the Halo Top moniker, a recall of all existing products - which have recently begun to be sold in the Trenton area - and payment of unspecified damages, an NJ.com report said .
