For Women at Risk of Hereditary Breast Cancer, Multigene Test Could Help Extend Life Expectancy
Princeton, NJ - April 17, 2017 - Value in Health , the official journal of the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research , announced today the publication of new research indicating that testing for variants in 7 cancer-associated genes followed by risk-reduction management could cost-effectively improve life expectancy for women at risk of hereditary breast cancer. The report of these findings, A Multigene Test Could Cost-Effectively Help Extend Life Expectancy for Women at Risk of Hereditary Breast Cancer , was published in the April 2017 issue .
