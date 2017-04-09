Eyewitness 1942: Pittsburgh 'can' do it with scrap drive

Pittsburgh's two-day "Salvage for Victory" effort produced almost 6 million pounds of recyclable materials, the Post-Gazette reported on April 13, 1942. City residents "turned their basements and their garages and their attics inside-out" to donate "an estimated 5,850,000 pounds of rubber, paper, rags and metals to be used in the war effort the way it will do the most damage to the Axis," the story said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.