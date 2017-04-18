Celebrate the Grand Opening of PANDORA of Oxford Valley with in Store Giveaways and Swag Bags
PANDORA of Oxford Valley Mall is excited to announce the grand opening of their brand new store located in the Oxford Valley Mall. On April 22, the brand new PANDORA of Oxford Valley invites men and women to enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres, refreshments, and giveaways starting at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the whole day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC