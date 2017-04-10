Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County names Trenton senior Youth of the Year
Janina Calle, a senior at Trenton High School West, accepts congratulations from David E. Anderson, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County, and Matthew R. Pribila, Board of Trustees chair, upon being named 2017 Youth of the Year.
