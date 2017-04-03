Albert Einstein's letter to Iowa science teacher fetches $54k at auction
A letter sent from Albert Einstein to an Iowa high school teacher sold at auction Thursday for $53,503.75. Einstein penned the letter in 1953 in reply to a two-page questionnaire submitted by Arthur Converse, a teacher from Malcolm, Iowa, concerning electrostatic theory and special relativity.
