Academic channeling creative curiosity keeps youth on her side
THEO PANAYIDES finds a world authority on Venice to have found her sense of belonging years after making the move from housewife to academic I try to steer clear of cheap flattery, but sometimes it comes unbidden: 'How do you manage to look so young?' I blurt out truthfully, and Patricia Fortini Brown beams with pleasure. The coiffed hair and delicate features help, I suppose - but youthfulness comes from within, and the point is her energy.
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
