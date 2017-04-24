Academic channeling creative curiosit...

Academic channeling creative curiosity keeps youth on her side

THEO PANAYIDES finds a world authority on Venice to have found her sense of belonging years after making the move from housewife to academic I try to steer clear of cheap flattery, but sometimes it comes unbidden: 'How do you manage to look so young?' I blurt out truthfully, and Patricia Fortini Brown beams with pleasure. The coiffed hair and delicate features help, I suppose - but youthfulness comes from within, and the point is her energy.

