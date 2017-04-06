a How dare you work on whitesa : Professors under fire for research on white mortality

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Married couple Anne Case, professor of economics and public affairs, and Angus Deaton, professor of economics and international affairs, at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. Academic research rarely goes viral, but this past year, the work of Princeton professors Anne Case and Nobel laureate Angus Deaton became the center of a national fascination over the woes of white America. It's also landed the two in the crossfire of a debate about race and the lack of attention given to problems faced by African Americans.

