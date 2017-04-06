a How dare you work on whitesa : Prof...

a How dare you work on whitesa : Professors under fire for research on white mortality

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Married couple Anne Case, professor of economics and public affairs, and Angus Deaton, professor of economics and international affairs, at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. Academic research rarely goes viral, but this past year, the work of Princeton professors Anne Case and Nobel laureate Angus Deaton became the center of a national fascination over the woes of white America. It's also landed the two in the crossfire of a debate about race and the lack of attention given to problems faced by African Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Princeton North Music Thread Mar 10 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
News To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 YouDidntBuildThat 10
Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15) Sep '16 wide eyed big for... 3
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC