7 vehicle break-ins reported in Princeton neighborhoods

PRINCETON - Seven residents on the west side of Princeton reported their cars broken into Thursday, prompting police to issue a warning to residents. The first burglary was reported Thursday on the 300 block of Gallup Road when a woman noticed that someone had broken into her unlocked car and stolen a pair of sunglasses and a GPS device, according to police.

