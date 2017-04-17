$6M donation will create Institute for Environment at UVM
A $6 million gift from the Gund family - with a challenge to raise even more from other donors - will create the University of Vermont's first university-wide sustainability institute that will accelerate UVM's longstanding commitment to the environment. Designed to catalyze interdisciplinary research at UVM, the new initiative also will connect scholars with government, business and societal leaders to address urgent sustainability issues around the globe.
