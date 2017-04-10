46 people become U.S. citizens at Pri...

46 people become U.S. citizens at Princeton ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Forty-six people take the Oath of Citizenship during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, April 12. PRINCETON - Forty-six immigrants living in New Jersey became U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony held at Princeton University Wednesday. "I feel admiration for what all of you have accomplished in your lives, gratitude for the perspective and talent that you will bring to our country, and joy at welcoming you as fellow citizens," Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber told the group at a ceremony in Dodds Auditorium, according to the statement from the university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
News To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 YouDidntBuildThat 10
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC