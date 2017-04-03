2nd train derailment in weeks at Penn Station causes delays

The second derailment in a week and a half at Penn Station jolted riders and crippled rail traffic Monday but didn't cause any serious injuries. The New Jersey Transit train, with about 1,200 passengers aboard, was pulling into the station at around 9 a.m. when the derailment occurred, leading to cancellations and delays that also affected riders on Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.