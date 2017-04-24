2 Democratic candidates for N.J. governor just got more public financing
Former U.S. Ambassador Phil Murphy, third from left, is forgoing public financing, while State Sen. Raymond Lesniak, second from left, did not qualify for ELEC funds. Sunday February 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|Thu
|Suzanna
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC