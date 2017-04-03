It was the hardest year yet to get accepted into Princeton
PRINCETON -- Flooded with a record-high 30,056 applications, Princeton University accepted just 1,890 students in its Class of 2021, a record-low 6.1 percent admission rate, the university announced. The decisions, available for students to track online beginning at 5 p.m., leave thousands of top students rejected.
