It was the hardest year yet to get accepted into Princeton

PRINCETON -- Flooded with a record-high 30,056 applications, Princeton University accepted just 1,890 students in its Class of 2021, a record-low 6.1 percent admission rate, the university announced. The decisions, available for students to track online beginning at 5 p.m., leave thousands of top students rejected.

