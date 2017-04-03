Glimpse of History: A two-term governor from West Orange
WEST ORANGE -- Brendan Byrne, shown here at a press conference in 1975, was born in West Orange on April 1, 1924. A 1942 graduate of West Orange High School, he attended Seton Hall University in South Orange before leaving in March 1943 to enlist in the Army Air Corps.
