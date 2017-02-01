National Signing Day 2017: DT Fred Ha...

National Signing Day 2017: DT Fred Hansard Signs With Nittany Lions

Defensive tackle Fred Hansard had been committed to the Florida Gators before flipping to Penn State in November. He made two trips to Happy Valley and was there live to witness the night game victory over Iowa.

