Driver taken to hospital after school bus crashes into tree
WEST WINDSOR -- A school bus crashed into a tree in a neighborhood off Old Trenton Road Wednesday afternoon, police said. The seven high school-age passengers on board were not hurt, but the driver was taken to University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro following the 3:10 p.m. crash on Zaitz Farm Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan 27
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan 19
|New Jersey
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC