Charter Expansion Decision Due Later This Month; PPS Files Objections
Leaders from Princeton Charter School and Princeton Public Schools continue to hold confidential private meetings, most recently last Thursday, in search of a resolution to their clash over PCS's proposed expansion, with a decision from State Department of Education Acting Commissioner Kimberley Harrington expected by the end of February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Topics.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan 27
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan 19
|New Jersey
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC