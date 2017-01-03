Westminster College supporters want Princeton campus declared historic landmark

Supporters of keeping Rider University's Westminster Choir College will try on Thursday to have the campus, which is located at Princeton University, designated a historic landmark. Mickey Lazenby-Gast, a Westminster graduate and former member of Rider's Board of Trustees, said the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College in Princeton hopes to impress upon the Princeton Historical Preservation Society the significance of the buildings from both a historical and education perspective.

