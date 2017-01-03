Westminster College supporters want Princeton campus declared historic landmark
Supporters of keeping Rider University's Westminster Choir College will try on Thursday to have the campus, which is located at Princeton University, designated a historic landmark. Mickey Lazenby-Gast, a Westminster graduate and former member of Rider's Board of Trustees, said the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College in Princeton hopes to impress upon the Princeton Historical Preservation Society the significance of the buildings from both a historical and education perspective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC