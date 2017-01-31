Westminster Choir College supporters ...

Westminster Choir College supporters sing out to keep campus in Princeton

Friday Jan 27 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The effort to keep Westminster Choir College at its longtime Princeton location continues with a unique music marathon on Tuesday. Rider University has proposed moving Westminster, which was founded in 1926, to its main Lawrenceville campus as one way to help close a potential multi-million dollar budget gap.

