Westminster Choir College supporters sing out to keep campus in Princeton
The effort to keep Westminster Choir College at its longtime Princeton location continues with a unique music marathon on Tuesday. Rider University has proposed moving Westminster, which was founded in 1926, to its main Lawrenceville campus as one way to help close a potential multi-million dollar budget gap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan 27
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan 19
|New Jersey
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC