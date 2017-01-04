Westminster Alumni, Students Seeking Historic Designation To Keep Campus in Princeton
A proposal by The Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College in Princeton is on the agenda of the Princeton Historical Commission's meeting scheduled for Thursday evening, December 6. Constance Fee, president of the school's Alumni Council, plans to read a brief introduction to the proposal, which asks that the 28-acre campus be designated a ... (more)
Read more at Town Topics.
Add your comments below
