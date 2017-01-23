We now know who bought Pharrella s Miami condo

A major donor and supporter of the failed presidential bid by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been identified as the buyer of singer Pharrell Williams ' downtown Miami condo a few months ago. At the time of the summer of the "Happy" singer's crib 40 floors above the Magic City, Realtors manage to keep quiet the ID of those who paid a fire sale price of $9.2 million for the breathtaking Bristol Tower apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.