The $4 million gift to the town of Princeton | Opinion
In December, the Civil War Trust pledged $4 million to purchase 15 acres of land from the Institute for Advanced Study. The land will soon turn over to the people of New Jersey, expanding Princeton Battlefield State Park by nearly 16 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC