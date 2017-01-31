Princeton U. should take over N.J. choir college | Opinion
Westminster Choir College has been part of the fabric of Princeton for most of its nearly 100 years of existence. But the college may be uprooted from its moorings on a 23-acre campus in the heart of Princeton and consolidated onto the Lawrenceville campus of Rider University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan 27
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan 19
|New Jersey
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC