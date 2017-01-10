Princeton Symphony Presents SOUNDTRACKS Talk by Princeton University...
On Wednesday, January 18 at 7 pm , in partnership with the Princeton Public Library, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra presents a Soundtracks talk by Princeton University Professor Simon Morrison on Music & Cultural Identity . Professor Morrison will examine markers of identity in compositions by Dmitri Shostakovich, including Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony, Op.
