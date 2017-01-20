Oscars 2017: N.J. director's 'La La Land' scores 14 nominations; see full list

Capping an awards season filled with starry accolades for its throwback story of love in Hollywood, the movie musical " La La Land " has again been propelled into the stratosphere, this time with a whopping 14 Oscar nominations. The nominations, live streamed on Tuesday morning, scored the awards show darling major nods including best picture, director, lead actress, actor, original screenplay, score and original song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.