Oscars 2017: N.J. director's 'La La Land' scores 14 nominations; see full list
Capping an awards season filled with starry accolades for its throwback story of love in Hollywood, the movie musical " La La Land " has again been propelled into the stratosphere, this time with a whopping 14 Oscar nominations. The nominations, live streamed on Tuesday morning, scored the awards show darling major nods including best picture, director, lead actress, actor, original screenplay, score and original song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan 19
|New Jersey
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC