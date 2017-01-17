NYC law firm opens Newark office for expansion into N.J.
NEWARK -- A lease on 9,300 square feet of existing office space in downtown Newark may seem like a modest real estate transaction compared to the city's recent boom in construction of whole new office and residential buildings. But in this case, the new tenant is the 167-year-old Manhattan-based law firm Cullen and Dykman , whose top manager said its newly opened office in the Legal Center at One Riverfront Plaza is crucial to the success of the firm's recent acquisition and expansion in New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC