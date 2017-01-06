NASA scientist joins YWCA for a a Hidden Figuresa screening, discussion
To celebrate the release of Hidden Figures , YWCA Princeton is hosting a film screening and discussion about women in science on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event begins at 3 p.m. with a panel discussion featuring Patrice O. Yarbough, Ph.D. Yarbough currently works at at the Johnson Space Center where she is Principal Investigator for research on the ... (more)
