'La La Land' director gives NJ a shoutout at Golden Globes
Fresh off a Golden Globes clean sweep for "La La Land," fans are refocusing on some New Jersey roots to compliment the Hollywood inspiration. Director Damien Chazelle spent most of his childhood in Princeton and his folks are both college professors at esteemed NJ institutions.
