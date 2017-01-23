ISPOR Comments on Proposed European Union Cooperation on Health Technology Assessment
Princeton, NJ -January 24, 2017-The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research has submitted comments in response to the European Commission's request for public consultation regarding the issue of European Union cooperation on health technology assessment . ISPOR formulated its response with input from and on behalf of its members.
