How I turned a traffic ticket into the constitutional trial of the century
Adam MacLeod is an associate professor at Faulkner University's Thomas Goode Jones School of Law and author of Property and Practical Reason . This post originally appeared in Public Discourse, the online journal of the Witherspoon Institute of Princeton, NJ and is reprinted with permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan 19
|New Jersey
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC