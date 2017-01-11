Historic Designation of Westminster Campus Will Not Affect Rider's Decision to Sell
At a packed meeting of Princeton's Historic Preservation Commission last week, a group of students, alumni, and friends of Westminster Choir College of Rider University asked that the Westminster campus on Walnut Avenue be registered as a historic district.
