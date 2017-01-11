From A Little Acorn
Sixteen years into its progress to a stature as mighty as its 300-year-old parent, the little oak grown from a Mercer Oak acorn still occupies the symbolic heart of the Princeton Battlefield.
Read more at Town Topics.
