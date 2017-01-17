Edison Partners promotes two on staff

Edison Partners promotes two on staff

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: PE Hub

Princeton, N.J.-based Edison Partners announced the promotions of Tom Vander Schaaff to general partner and David Nevas to partner. The growth-stage investor said the moves come on the heels of a highly active 2016, in which the firm oversaw 12 investments and eight exits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
News To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ... Oct '16 YouDidntBuildThat 10
Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15) Sep '16 wide eyed big for... 3
News Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician... Aug '16 Actual Science 1
Princeton Area Meetup! Aug '16 Kris 1
News Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp... Aug '16 JCK 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,058,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC